Manchester United Set to Join Chelsea in Race to Sign Juventus' Alex Sandro

Manchester United are ready to battle Premier League rivals Chelsea for the signature of Juventus left-back Alex Sandro, according to the Mirror.

United boss Jose Mourinho is keen to strengthen his defensive options at Old Trafford, and the 54-year-old has reportedly urged the club to meet Juventus' asking price of £53m for the Brazilian international.

According to the publication, however, United will wait until the summer before making a move for the 26-year-old full-back, but that may change if Chelsea firm up their own interest in Sandro.

Antonio Conte is understood to be a long-time admirer of the defender, and Chelsea, who are currently struggling for form in the Premier League, are considering whether to make a January move for Sandro - although it has been previously reported that they are not ready to meet Juventus' asking price.

Chelsea have supposedly baulked at Juventus' rumoured £60m asking price for Alex Sandro



Are the Blues right to reject the chance to match the Old Lady's valuation of the Brazilian? The stats certainly suggest so -- https://t.co/ZCw6Vv1u1R pic.twitter.com/nDt0ar1LcO — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) January 9, 2018

The Old Lady - who are currently one point behind Serie A leaders Napoli - are thought to be willing to sell the Brazilian, who has made 20 appearances in all competitions so far this season, if their asking price is met and if they can find a suitable replacement.

United are reportedly confident of landing the defender ahead of their Premier League rivals, with Conte's long-term future at the Blues looking far from certain, but Mourinho would still prefer to wait until the summer to see whether Luke Shaw can continue his recent reinvigoration with the Red Devils.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will be hoping to cut the gap to Premier League leaders Manchester City, when the Red Devils face Stoke on Monday. City are currently 15 points ahead of their Manchester rivals.