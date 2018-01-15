'My Time is Now': Jesse Lingard Vows to Live Up to Alex Ferguson's Prediction

By 90Min
January 15, 2018

Jesse Lingard has revealed he was right to place his faith in the words of former manager Sir Alex Ferguson, who claimed the midfielder's potential would come to fruition at the age of 25. 

The Manchester United midfielder was joined by his father in a meeting with the Scot during the early stages of his career with the club, where the Red Devils legend claimed that sticking with the north west giants would provide him with the opportunity to grow into an extremely talented player. 

The 25-year-old did, however, admit he had to realise his dream "the hard way", finding first-team football Leicester City, Birmingham City, Brighton & Hove Albion and Derby County before being afforded his opportunity at Old Trafford. 


However, after netting 11 goals already this season, Lingard believes he is quickly becoming a force to be reckoned with in the Premier League. 


"Me and my dad put that trust in him [Ferguson] to say that", the England international told Sky Sports. "It's obviously worked. He guessed right.

"I think it's my time now. I knew we had to step up and kind of take charge. That's what I've done.

"The goals have come, which has given me confidence. Each game I just want to score now, that's my main objective."

Lingard's early showings in the English top-flight were arguably underwhelming, however, following a more self-admitted focussed approach, he is beginning to see the fruits of his labour. 

"The first few seasons I was just getting used to the Premier League, I just wanted to play football", the midfielder said.

"This season I've come in with objectives, a different mindset to get goals and assists. When you score a goal it boosts yourself and the team as well."

