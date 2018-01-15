Newcastle Boss Rafael Benitez Shares the Identity of 2 Players Who May Leave St James' Park

By 90Min
January 15, 2018

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez has announced Jack Colback and Jamie Sterry will be allowed to leave the club this January.

The pair have failed to force their way into Benitez's plans so far this campaign, with neither player featuring this season in the Premier League.

In an interview with the Northern Echo, the Toon boss revealed that the club are not close to signing anybody, whilst dismissing suggestions that Chancel Mbemba and Jonjo Shelvey could be heading for the exit door.

“We are not close to anyone at the moment. The players that are already playing, all of them will be here. The players that are not playing, it depends on each one, but if we cannot bring players, then maybe we will not move players (out).”

Stu Forster/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in Chelsea Give Newcastle United Deadline for Kenedy Transfer With Brazilian's Future Still Undecided)

Benitez, who has been in charge at St James' Park for almost two years, went on to confirm that whilst he wanted to keep those two, Sterry and Colback's situation is different.

“At the moment, apart from (Jamie) Sterry and (Jack) Colback, the others are players that maybe we will need,” Benitez said.

The Newcastle boss has cut a frustrated figure so far this transfer window, with the Spaniard revealing he has limited resources at his disposal to bring in new players. Indeed, transfer talk around St James' Park has featured heavily on those who may be leaving, rather than those who could arrive.

The Magpies fortunes on the field are no better at present, with Saturday's 1-1 draw with basement club Swansea extending the Toon's poor run at home. Benitez's side have only won three times in front of their own fans this season, and sit just three points above the drop zone.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters