Newcastle Boss Rafael Benitez Shares the Identity of 2 Players Who May Leave St James' Park

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez has announced Jack Colback and Jamie Sterry will be allowed to leave the club this January.

The pair have failed to force their way into Benitez's plans so far this campaign, with neither player featuring this season in the Premier League.

In an interview with the Northern Echo, the Toon boss revealed that the club are not close to signing anybody, whilst dismissing suggestions that Chancel Mbemba and Jonjo Shelvey could be heading for the exit door.

“We are not close to anyone at the moment. The players that are already playing, all of them will be here. The players that are not playing, it depends on each one, but if we cannot bring players, then maybe we will not move players (out).”

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Benitez, who has been in charge at St James' Park for almost two years, went on to confirm that whilst he wanted to keep those two, Sterry and Colback's situation is different.

“At the moment, apart from (Jamie) Sterry and (Jack) Colback, the others are players that maybe we will need,” Benitez said.

The Newcastle boss has cut a frustrated figure so far this transfer window, with the Spaniard revealing he has limited resources at his disposal to bring in new players. Indeed, transfer talk around St James' Park has featured heavily on those who may be leaving, rather than those who could arrive.

The Magpies fortunes on the field are no better at present, with Saturday's 1-1 draw with basement club Swansea extending the Toon's poor run at home. Benitez's side have only won three times in front of their own fans this season, and sit just three points above the drop zone.