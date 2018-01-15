Reigning Premier League champions Chelsea could face a battle with some of Europe's elite clubs to keep N'Golo Kante at Stamford Bridge for the 2018/19 season.

According to reports from French publication le10sport, Ligue 1 powerhouses Paris Saint-Germain have marked Kante as their top transfer target for the summer, with the Chelsea man viewed as an ideal replacement for the aging Thiago Motta.

Since signing for Leicester City from Caen in 2015, the Frenchman has lit up the Premier League, earning himself a reputation as one of the world's finest ball winners, helping both Leicester and Chelsea to league glory in successive seasons.

His high quality performances have not gone unnoticed, with the 26-year-old picking up the PFA Player's Player of the Year, the French Player of the Year, as well as finishing eighth in Ballon d'Or voting.

Subsequently, Kante's high profile success has attracted the interest of Europe's elite clubs, with PSG leading the charge in pursuit of the French midfielder.

Compatriot Kylian Mbappe is set to make his loan move from AS Monaco to PSG permanent in the summer, and the Parisiens would be keen to add Kante to their impressive attacking outfit in the summer.

Kante's current manager, Antonio Conte, has also been linked with a switch to the Parc des Princes as a potential replacement for Unai Emery, as Chelsea have struggled to continue their impressive form that saw them crowned as Premier League champions last season.