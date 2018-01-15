Pep Guardiola Suggests Anfield Atmosphere May Have Played a Part in Liverpool Defeat

By 90Min
January 15, 2018

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has suggested that the Anfield atmosphere may have played a factor after his side succumbed to their first Premier League defeat of the season against Liverpool. 

City, who headed into the game on the back of a 33-game unbeaten streak, were second best for much of the 90 minutes as they failed to beat the Reds at Anfield for the 17th time in a row. Despite the loss, Guardiola's side remain comfortably in 1st place - although their lead could be cut to 12 points if Manchester United beat Stoke on Monday. 

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's low strike gave Liverpool the lead in the 10th minute. City levelled things five minutes from half-time however, when Sane crashed a shot past Karius - following some unconvincing defending from the Reds.

Liverpool regained the lead in the 61st minute, thanks to a delightful chip from Roberto Firmino. A goal each from Mane (61) and Salah (68) looked to have guaranteed all three points, however, two late goals from Silva (84) and Gündogan (91) set up a tense finish, but Klopp's side held on for the deserved three points.

Speaking after the game, the former Barcelona coach suggested that his side may have got caught up in the Anfield atmosphere. 

"My first words are congratulations to Liverpool for the victory. It was a good game," Guardiola was quoted as saying by Talksport.

"They started well. We lost a lot of balls because they are so aggressive without the ball and we had problems controlling that.

"After that we started to play much better and we have good chances, especially in the second half we started good - until the goal from Firmino.

"After that we lost a bit of control. We were involved in the environment of Anfield, for many reasons," Guardiola revealed. 

"You have to try to be stable and there are good lessons (to be learned), especially for the knockout stages of the Champions League.

"Losing is never good news, but all the teams lose games. It is important not to lose again," he added.

Manchester City will be hoping to return to winning ways when they next face Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium. 

