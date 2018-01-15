PHOTO: Granit Xhaka Motionless at Full-Time Following Arsenal's Embarrassing Defeat to Bournemouth

2018 continues to go from bad to worse for Arsenal. The Gunners are yet to win since the turn of the year, and they have just been dealt their latest defeat at the hands of struggling side Bournemouth.

The Cherries came from behind to win 2-1 at home to Arsenal thanks to goals from Callum Wilson and Jordan Ibe. The Gunners are now 8 points adrift of the top-four.

Granit Xhaka held this pose for about 20 seconds at full-time. Looked shellshocked. Can see one #afc fan repeatedly drawing a line with both arms, shouting "rubbish" over and over again. pic.twitter.com/IA3Fk6TjEv — James Olley (@JamesOlley) January 14, 2018

One player seemingly reflecting on the sorry state of affairs was Granit Xhaka. The Arsenal midfielder stood motionless and dejected in the centre of the pitch after the full-time whistle after yet another poor performance.

Hector Bellerin gave the visitors the lead early in the second-half, but the Gunners fell apart defensively to let in two goals for the Cherries. Arsenal fans on Twitter were far from sympathetic for their 'shell-shocked' midfielder:

To be fair, he held that position for 90 minutes — Warren Thorne (@Thornickle) January 14, 2018

He showed about as much movement for the second goal too. — Chris Godfrey (@ChrisPJGodfrey) January 14, 2018

He's motionless on the pitch anyway so... — Naija Gooner (@Naija_Goooner) January 14, 2018

Speculation surrounding Arsenal's biggest stars also remains rampant. Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil both did not feature in the defeat to Bournemouth. Manager Arsene Wenger admitted after the match that Sanchez's situation could be resolved in the next couple of days, likely signalling his imminent departure.

Arsenal may look to do a bit a transfer business themselves during the January window; they will need to recruit if they lose some of their key players. Arsenal's next Premier League tie is against Crystal Palace, followed by the second-leg of their EFL Cup semi-final with Chelsea.