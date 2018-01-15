PHOTO: Instagram Comments Spark Rumours That Juve-Bound Emre Can Has Signed a New Deal at Liverpool

An Instagram post from Dejan Lovren has ignited rumours that his Liverpool teammate Emre Can has signed a shock new contract at Anfield.

The 24-year old's current deal is up at the end of the season, with the tenacious midfielder widely expected to move on and join Italian giants Juventus following weeks of intense speculation about his future.

An agreement has not been announced though despite widespread reports of talks coming to a successful conclusion, and a picture now posted to Lovren's Instagram has given fresh hope that the German midfielder has decided to stay with the Reds after all.

Rumours that Emre Can announced his new Liverpool contract in the dressing room yesterday after full-time - check out comments from Sturridge & Moreno...



Is this genuine?! pic.twitter.com/KqspAF5Udt — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) January 15, 2018

The image has sent shockwaves through Merseyside, with fans desperately seeking confirmation that Lovren and Can's pose, together with midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, means the German international has pledged his future to the Reds.

Daniel Sturridge and Alberto Moreno are among those who have commented on the picture, posting money related emojis that could be interpreted as hints of Can signing a new deal.

Sturridge's first comment is "Fine". Maybe for taking pictures in the dressing room? Hence Kerching. — Adam Speed (@AdamMSpeed) January 15, 2018

Some less optimisitic Twitters users though were quick to point out that Sturridge's 'Kerching' remark could in fact mean an upcoming club fine for Lovren for using social media within the dressing room, rather than symbolising a new deal.

Indeed, the nature of Lovren's post could mean anything, with increasingly desperate fans clamouring for any positive news about his future.

Just seen the IG post from Lovren mate. Could mean numerous things I guess — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) January 15, 2018

Can, who signed for Liverpool in a modest £10m deal back in 2014, put in a colossal midfield performance on Sunday as the Reds ended Manchester City's unbeaten Premier League record with a pulsating 4-3 win, reminding supporters of what they stand to lose at the end of the season.

His performance is sure to whet the appetite of fans over a potential midfield partnership with Naby Keita, with the RB Leipzig midfielder's move to Anfield already confirmed for the summer.

Supporters will now be hopeful that Can has indeed spurned Juventus' advances and agreed to remain part of Jurgen Klopp's plans for next season.