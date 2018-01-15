Report: PSG Wants €70M for Goncalo Guedes as Premier League Interest Grows

Goncalo Guedes has starred on loan at Valencia, and PSG could be looking to cash in on the young winger.

By 90Min
January 15, 2018

Paris Saint-Germain are looking to secure a €70m transfer fee for Portuguese international Gonçalo Guedes, with the 21-year-old currently impressing in a loan spell with Valencia.

It has been reported that Arsenal and Manchester United have been scouting the young winger, with his parent club looking to recoup as much money as possible ahead of Kylian Mbappé's permanent move to the Parc des Princes this summer.

Valencia were also believed to be interested in signing Guedes on a permanent basis, with Los Che ready to stump up €40m for his services.

However, PSG are now demanding upwards of €70m for their young forward, according to a report from Telefoot (via Football Espana).

The increased demands that are coming from the French capital will likely halt interest in bringing Guedes back to the Mestalla next season. However, a return to La Liga could still be on the cards with Real Madrid also understood to be monitoring the Portuguese international.

Guedes has been involved in 11 goals in 15 league appearances this season, most recently scoring and assisting in Valencia's 2-1 victory over Cristóbal Parralo's Deportivo La Coruña.

The 21-year-old most notably put in a man of the match display against Sevilla earlier this season, helping Marcelino's side secure an outstanding over Los Nervionenses.

Guedes opened the scoring just before halftime, with former West Ham striker Simone Zaza doubling Valencia's advantage shortly after the restart. T

The Paris Saint-Germain loanee then set up Santi Mina with five minutes left on the clock before notching his brace in added time.

