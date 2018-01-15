Real Madrid Press Forward With January Deal for Kepa Despite Zinedine Zidane's Comments

Real Madrid's pursuit of Athletic Club goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga appears to have intensified after reports in the Spanish press suggested they want to sign the goalkeeper during this January transfer window.

The 23-year old stopper has been linked with a move to the capital for some time, though recent reports suggested the La Liga holders may wait until the end of the season to bring him in for a rumoured £20m fee.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

According to Marca, Los Blancos officials have informed Athletic that the timeline for the deal is to be brought forward, despite manager Zinedine Zidane saying last week that he did not envisage the need to sign a goalkeeper at this time.

"As a coach, I say definitely that I don't need a goalkeeper at this moment," he explained in a press conference on January 6.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

"If there are changes in June then we will sit down and discuss the matter. I'll make it clear, I don't need to sign anyone because I believe in my squad, I'm not going to change my mind."





News that the club are continuing to pursue the deal regardless will cast even more doubt over Zidane's future at the Santiago Bernabeu, with the French legend seemingly working on borrowed time after Saturday's catastrophic 1-0 defeat to Villarreal.





Los Meringues are enduring their worst La Liga campaign in recent memory, with Zidane's side a distant fourth in the table, trailing arch rivals Barcelona by a staggering 19 points.

Real's continued struggled have seen rumours persist around the future of Zidane as manager, and star player Cristiano Ronaldo, who according to reports is eyeing a return to former club Manchester United.