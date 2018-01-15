Real Madrid Star Reveals Depth of Los Blancos Trouble as Pressure Mounts on Zinedine Zidane

By 90Min
January 15, 2018

Real Madrid star Toni Kroos has added to his teammate Marcelo's admission that the club are 'sinking' after a 1-0 defeat to Villarreal on Saturday, as they struggle to cling onto the fringes of the top four. 

The weekend's results leave Los Blancos 19 points behind Barcelona with a single game in hand, and closer in points to the relegation zone than the top of the table - with third-placed Valencia eight points up the road. 

The reigning Spanish champions' dreadful run of form has brought Zinedine Zidane's position at the club into question, and the reaction of his players after the match - Toni Kroos admitting that their goal for the rest of the season must be simply a Champions League place - will not help his case. 

Speaking after the game, the German said: "We have to focus on qualifying for next season's Champions League. I think this should be our goal for the rest of the season.

"Sixteen points is very far behind and it's not the moment to think about anything that is not the next game and returning to winning points to bring us close to Real Madrid's objective, which is to finish in the top four."

Brazilian full-back Marcelo was even more frank in his analysis of the situation, calling it the 'worst' he had seen at the club and admitting that the players were in a very negative mindset. 

He said: “It's one of the worst situations I've experienced here. We're trying to play good football, move the ball around and score goals, but it's not coming off. It's how it looks from the outside - we're sad, angry and we feel like we're sinking.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters