Red Devils Star Jesse Lingard Shows Off Flashy Personalised Phone Case in Tribute to Goal vs Arsenal

By 90Min
January 15, 2018

Manchester United star Jesse Lingard has revealed a new personalised phone case, featuring him celebrating his goal in the Red Devils' emphatic 3-1 win over Arsenal in December 2017.

The game itself got off to a quick start, with United punishing Arsenals early errors and earning a two goal lead thanks to goals from Antonio Valencia and Lingard, with the England man celebrating his goal in scintillating fashion.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

The 25-year-old celebrated United's second goal by doing the Milly Rock dance with Paul Pogba, with the image of the duo celebrating being the image he would have emblazoned onto his new phone case.

So far this season, Lingard has been in exceptionally good form, with his strikes taking him up to second in United's goal scoring charts with 11 goals in all competitions, trailing new boy Romelu Lukaku by just five goals. 

The winger's fine form has undoubtedly been a huge contributing factor to the Red Devils' success in the league so far this season, with the 20-time champions currently second in the league with a game in hand on their top four competitors.

Although they currently sit join the same points tally as both Liverpool and Chelsea, Manchester United have the opportunity to secure their place in second with a victory in their upcoming game against Stoke City at Old Trafford on Monday night.

