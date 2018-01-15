Report Claims Newcastle Are Keen on Loan Deal for Crystal Palace Forgotten Man Papa Souare

Newcastle are interested in taking Crystal Palace full-back Papa Souare on loan this month, with a view to a permanent transfer in the summer, according to reports.

The 27-year old has featured just three times this season for Roy Hodgson's side after recovering from serious injuries sustained in a car crash in September 2016.

Tom Dulat/GettyImages

Jeffery Schlupp and Patrick van Aanholt are currently ahead of Souare in the Eagles left-back pecking order, with Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez keen to expand his squad at St James' Park ahead of a tense relegation battle.



According to reports in The Sun newspaper, Eagles boss Hodgson will not stand in Souare's way as he seeks regular first-team action, currently something that is not on offer at Selhurst Park.

Chelsea have given Newcastle a deadline of the end of next week before they learn whether Kenedy will be allowed to leave Chelsea and join them on loan. — Simon Phillips (@SiPhillipsSport) January 12, 2018

The Magpies now look to have turned their attention to Souare, despite the Toon Army being strongly linked with a move for Chelsea full-back Kenedy. The Brazilian has rarely featured this season at Stamford Bridge, but the Blues have imposed a deadline of next week before making a decision on whether he can leave, leaving Newcastle keen to explore other options.

The Magpies sit just three points above the relegation zone after Saturday's 1-1 home draw with Swansea, with Benitez looking to strengthen his side defensively ahead of their fight against relegation.

Souare meanwhile, a Senegalese international, has made 46 Premier League appearances since joining Crystal Palace from Ligue 1 outfit Lille in 2015.