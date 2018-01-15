Report Claims Newcastle Are Keen on Loan Deal for Crystal Palace Forgotten Man Papa Souare

January 15, 2018

Newcastle are interested in taking Crystal Palace full-back Papa Souare on loan this month, with a view to a permanent transfer in the summer, according to reports.

The 27-year old has featured just three times this season for Roy Hodgson's side after recovering from serious injuries sustained in a car crash in September 2016.

Jeffery Schlupp and Patrick van Aanholt are currently ahead of Souare in the Eagles left-back pecking order, with Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez keen to expand his squad at St James' Park ahead of a tense relegation battle.

According to reports in The Sun newspaper, Eagles boss Hodgson will not stand in Souare's way as he seeks regular first-team action, currently something that is not on offer at Selhurst Park.

The Magpies now look to have turned their attention to Souare, despite the Toon Army being strongly linked with a move for Chelsea full-back Kenedy. The Brazilian has rarely featured this season at Stamford Bridge, but the Blues have imposed a deadline of next week before making a decision on whether he can leave, leaving Newcastle keen to explore other options.

The Magpies sit just three points above the relegation zone after Saturday's 1-1 home draw with Swansea, with Benitez looking to strengthen his side defensively ahead of their fight against relegation. 

Souare meanwhile, a Senegalese international, has made 46 Premier League appearances since joining Crystal Palace from Ligue 1 outfit Lille in 2015.

