Rio Ferdinand Reveals Embarrassing Ole Gunnar Solskjær Moment in First United Training Session

Rio Ferdinand joined Manchester United from Leeds United back in 2002 for a then-record fee of £30m. Ferdinand, who ended up making a total of 312 appearances for the Red Devils, would go on to win six Premier League titles with his new club, as well as the prestigious Champions League in a dramatic final against Chelsea in 2008.

Nowadays, the former England international is working as a pundit for BT Sport - where he has received a lot of praise for his insight into the beautiful game.

"I remember one of my first training sessions at United, playing piggy in the middle..."



Speaking after Tottenham's demolition of Everton on Saturday, Ferdinand was recounting what it was like settling in as a new a player for a club. The 39-year-old then remembered his memorable first training session at United back in 2002.

The former United player said: "I remember one of my first training sessions at United, playing piggy in the middle..."

"The ball hit me in the face and [Ole Gunnar] Solskjaer went, 'how much?"

When asked what was his greatest memory under former manager Sir Alex Ferguson, the 39-year-old tweeted: "His speech in changing room at Stadium of Light when we lost league to Man City = Inspiring!"





Ferguson has since clarified some of what he said that day.

"I'm a dinosaur. I'm an absolute dinosaur. But what I am, I'm a winner," the 76-year-old was quoted as saying by GIVEMESPORT.

"I said to all these players yesterday when we lost the league to Leeds United in 1992 the young players came out and all the Liverpool fans were asking the players for their autographs. And they were tearing them up.

"I says to Giggs 'remember this day' and I said exactly to them yesterday: 'Those Sunderland fans that cheered for City, remember the day'. We won't forget that, I'm telling you."