Sky Sports News Reporter Confirms Arsenal Are Tracking Monaco's Thomas Lemar

The Gunners are currently in a battle to retain 'big-name' players Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez during this month's transfer window due to their current deals expiring this summer.

However, there is a shimmer of light on a gloomy horizon as Arsenal continue to show interest in AS Monaco winger Thomas Lemar, according to Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

NICOLAS TUCAT/GettyImages

The Gunners will have a huge void to fill should either Ozil or Sanchez or both leave, opening up the possibility of Arsenal relaunching their Lemar bid. The north Londoners attempted to sign Lemar in a £92m deal last summer, but the attacker turned down a move to the Emirates Stadium.

However, Sky Sports News reporter Sheth confirmed that Arsenal do have a long-standing interest in the Monaco forward, but ruled out Lemar leaving his current employers this month.

Speaking to the Transfer Talkpodcast (reported via the Sport Review) Sheth said: “They have had a long standing interest in Lemar, [But] Monaco won’t be selling him in January. The likelihood is he will be leaving in the summer.”

The French international has scored 22 goals in 108 appearances for Les Rouges et Blancs and last term helped guide his side to the Ligue 1 title; they also reached the Champions League last four, eventually losing 4-1 on aggregate to Italian champions Juventus.

Lemar has pedigree, with his versatility and ability to score goals he could be the fillip that Arsenal supporters crave to lighten the darkening mood engulfing the Emirates, although the Gunners may need to act fast as the French international remains a target for Premier League rivals Liverpool.