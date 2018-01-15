Stat Reveals Jurgen Klopp Boasts Best Managerial Record Against Pep Guardiola Following Sixth Win

For all those watching on as Liverpool brought an end to Manchester City's unbeaten domestic run on Sunday afternoon courtesy of a thrilling 4-3 victory, shocking and surprising seemed to be the most common phrases used to describe the result.

However, should they have been?

17 goals.

7 assists.



But Liverpool are 'crying out for a striker'. pic.twitter.com/drrg3KRxI5 — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) January 15, 2018

As Leroy Sane levelled things up for the Citizens shortly before half-time, following Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's driven opener, many were expecting the second 45 to be a clutter of nervy Reds defending and Loris Karius' goal being peppered as the visitors finally found their gears.

While that seemed to fill the final moments, with Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan setting up a tense ending for the Kopites, it was Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah who put the game beyond the reach of City thanks to three simply stunning finishes in a frantic nine-minute second-half spell.

🇪🇬 Mohamed Salah in 2017/18 for Liverpool = 🔥🔥🔥



Games 30

Goals 24

Assists 7#UCL pic.twitter.com/wbV2Y2HMpi — Team of the Year 2017 (@ChampionsLeague) January 15, 2018

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp's emotional rollercoaster was for all to see, with the contrast as his Egyptian star bolstered his side's advantage to three, to the four minutes of stoppage time with just a solitary goal lead quite remarkable, however it is not like the German has not tasted victory over his opposite man before.

In fact, the Merseysiders' famous win marked the sixth occasion where the 50-year-old has been able to get the better of Pep Guardiola, more than any other manager in history.

Pep congratulating Liverpool for the win.



Klopp admitting Man City are so good this might be their only defeat this season.



Football done right. Respect for both. 👏👏👏 — Aditya Srivastava (@aditya_twister) January 14, 2018

The duo's rivalry stems back to their days in the Bundesliga, where the ex-Borussia Dortmund coach was able to overcome the Catalan's Bayern Munich side four times.





While the Reds boss claimed victory for the first time against the 46-year-old on English soil in December 2016 courtesy of a 1-0 win at Anfield.

It seems then that no matter how many stars Guardiola has at his disposal, the quest for an 'invincible' season will remain a mystery so long as Klopp is also present, considering the City manager has failed to complete a full term while in the same league as the German without tasting defeat from the current Liverpool manager.