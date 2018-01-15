Stoke City's Move for Quique Sanchez Flores Reportedly Failed Due to Economic Demands

Espanyol manager Quique Sánchez Flores' move to Stoke City reportedly failed due to the economic demands of the Spanish club.

Sanchez Flores was reportedly Stoke's main target after they sacked Mark Hughes. A deal was close, however, the Spaniard announced on Saturday that he is to stay at Espanyol for the remainder of the season, as quoted by the Sun.





"I am the coach of Espanyol and I will be."

BREAKING: Quique Sanchez Flores has turned down the chance to take over as Stoke City manager. #SSN pic.twitter.com/0v3TzicW31 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 13, 2018

According to Tiempo de Espanyol the deal fell through due to the Potters failing to deal with the economic demands of the Spanish club.





The report states that Espanyol agreed a deal of £4m for the manager, with one condition attached. The condition was that Sanchez Flores would take a player from the Espanyol squad with him to England.

The Spanish boss made a list of four players that he wanted to bring with him, which included Arón, David López, Gerard and Baptistao. For the Potters this demand was too much and the deal was called off.

Stoke moved quickly after the disappointment of Sanchez Flores, as they recently appointed Paul Lambert as manager. The Potters currently sit 18th in the league, and with Lambert's track record of keeping teams up, Stoke could well be playing in England's top division next season.