Swansea City Set to Make January Move for Atletico Madrid Striker Kevin Gameiro

Swansea drew away to Newcastle United on Saturday. The Swans, who have gained four points from their last three fixtures under the guidance of new coach Carlos Carvalhal, are bottom of the Premier League table - four points behind 17th-placed Bournemouth.

The Welsh outfit are desperate to stay in the Premier League, and chairman Huw Jenkins is reportedly willing to fund some quality in the January transfer market.

The Swans' first big addition could be French international striker Kevin Gameiro. According to the report, the league's bottom side are ready to battle it out with Turkish giants Fenerbahce for the £25m-rated 30-year-old.

Gameiro, who has scored three goals in his 13 appearances for the La Liga side, has already rejected previous Premier League interest in the current window however, and it is thought that the more lucrative move to Fenerbahce may be more appealing to the 30-year-old.

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has also emphasised Gamiero's importance to his squad, after the striker scored the winner in their 1-0 victory over Eibar at the weekend.

“Gameiro? He’s a very important player for us, and he has tremendous pace in the final third,” Simeone was quoted as saying after the win by Football ESPANA.

Gameiro's compatriot Antoine Griezmann also hailed his teammate after the three points.

“Me and Kevin play well together, we both like the combination,” Griezmann was quoted by the same Spanish outlet as saying.

“We have a strong understanding of each other’s style and what makes us play well and if we continue like this, it will be a massive benefit for the team.”

According to the report, the Swans, who will next face Liverpool at the Liberty Stadium, have also inquired about Atletico's Argentinian midfielder Nicolas Gaitan, who is available on loan.