Tributes Flood in as Ex-England and West Brom Trailblazer Cyrille Regis Dies Aged 59

January 15, 2018

Former West Brom and England forward Cyrille Regis has died at the age of 59. 

Regis was hailed as a pioneer for black footballers in England throughout his career, scoring 112 goals in 297 games for West Brom playing alongside Laurie Cunningham and Brendon Batson at the Hawthorns. 


The trio were subject to racial abuse from fans around the country, but their influence was such that they were honoured with a 10ft statue dubbed 'The Celebration' in 2014. 

Speaking at the time, Regis said: "We were part of that first generation of black players in this country and I'm sure that if you ask any second generation player they will tell you they were inspired by Laurie. That's why the statue will be so important."

Tributes have poured in from across the world of football from journalists and former players. 

