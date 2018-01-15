Watford Skipper Troy Deeney Says 'What Will Be Will e' Amid Transfer Speculation

Watford Captain Troy Deeney has said "what will be will be" following reported interest in the 29-year-old from a number of Premier League clubs, including Newcastle and West Brom.

Deeney, who played an instrumental part in the Hornets' second-half comeback against the Saints over the weekend, has scored two goals in 14 appearances for the London club so far this season.

90 | Doucoure nods past McCarthy after Deeney's clever flick on. Come on #watfordfc!!! #WATSOU [2-2]



Listen live ⤵️https://t.co/MVTxcdM2TV pic.twitter.com/cW9FSekALl — Watford FC (@WatfordFC) January 13, 2018

Prior to Saturday's game, Deeney used his programme notes to set his own record straight on his future.

"It wouldn't be January - or any other transfer window, for that matter - without there being some chat about my future here," Deeney wrote, according to the Hertfordshire Mercury.

"Over the years that's been a factor, I've learned to deal with everything as a day-by-day matter and not be be distracted from doing my work properly.

"I'm sure other people have different ways of putting things into perspective, but you've certainly got to have at least an idea of how you're going to box things off and let them pass by when there are people trying to put stuff right in front of your face.

.@T_Deeney is last man off the pitch after a terrific game pic.twitter.com/MNJtbSUmvy — Ian Abrahams (Moose) (@BroadcastMoose) January 13, 2018

"My family, for example, are no strangers to reading the paper and then asking questions," Deeney continued.

"A player's life and a team-mate's life is like that in football. A bloke can have turned up for work one day and he's gone, going off somehwere else four or six hours later.

"So it's important to retain your focus on what's in front of you and not get too far ahead of yourself with big plans for this or that.

💬 | @T_Deeney gives an honest appraisal of #watfordfc's first-half performance this afternoon and says the Hornets were keen to put it right after the break. pic.twitter.com/LysSa9sP9b — Watford FC (@WatfordFC) January 13, 2018

"Nothing changes for me - there's no point. What will be will be and it's the job of every pro at every club to get on with it and do what they're paid to do.

"In my case, that's knock a few goals into the net and be a captain for Watford."

Deeney will be hoping to add to his Premier League tally, when the Hornets next face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.