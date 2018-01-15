Wenger Reveals Alexis Sanchez Situation to Be Resolved in 'Next 48 Hours' After Defeat to Cherries

By 90Min
January 15, 2018

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has bemoaned his side's "very disappointing" performance in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

The Gunners led early in the second-half through Hector Bellerin, but were pegged back by Callum Wilson's 70th minute equaliser and conceded again moments later when Jordan Ibe struck.

And Wenger has admitted that his side lacked the required intensity and creativity to get the better of their hosts.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

"Overall it was a tough game for us," said the Frenchman - quoted by Football.London.

"We were 1-0 up and then we made two very surprising mistakes. They weren’t forced errors, just lack of decision making.

"We come out of the game and think how did we lose. We looked a bit lacklustre in the final third. Not sharp enough to create chances. It's a very frustrating, very disappointing outcome."

Wenger also confirmed that Alexis Sanchez, as suspected, was dropped from the squad due to ongoing negotiations over his impending exit, with both Manchester City and Manchester United looking to secure his signature.

"If Sanchez goes, we need to replace him," said Wenger. "When you look today we missed many players today. If he goes, we have to respond.

"At the moment we try to use players who are completely focused on the club."

On the potential transfer, he added: "It could happen today, tomorrow or not at all. I didn’t want to travel with him and then he goes somewhere. It will be decided in the next 48 hours. It was difficult for him because he was on standby a little bit."

Despite the disappointing nature of the defeat, Wenger insisted that his players have not been demoralised.


"I’m not concerned about the spirit," he said. "I’m concerned when it matters we are not dangerous enough."

Arsenal are now five points behind both Liverpool and Tottenham, who sit in fourth and fifth respectively in the Premier League standings.

