West Ham Striker Diafra Sakho Claims He Feels Undervalued at London Stadium as He Seeks Exit

By 90Min
January 15, 2018

West Ham striker Diafra Sakho feels undervalued by the Hammers, as he desperately tries to secure a way out of the club this January, according to Sky's Kaveh Solhekol.

The Senegalese forward has fallen well down in the pecking order at the London Stadium and is apparently not fancied by new boss David Moyes.

According to Sky Sports reporter Solhekol, Sakho has been left feeling jaded at the difference in his wages compared to some of the club's top earning stars

Solhekol wrote on Twitter: "Diafra Sakho wants to leave West Ham because he feels he's undervalued compared to other forwards at the club. Sakho is on £30,000k a week, other are on up yo £110,00k a week"

The striker looked set to get his move away from the London Stadium last week before his proposed £10m move to Crystal Palace fell throughHowever, Swansea, West Brom, Bordeaux, Marseille, Rennes and Nice are all said to still be interested in taking him off West Ham's hands and wage bill.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

The Senegalese forward joined the club in 2014 and after a decent tally of 19 goals in 50 games in his first two seasons, Sakho has mainly featured from the bench since the club moved from Upton Park to the London Stadium in 2016.

He is also keen for regular first team football with a place in Senegal's World Cup squad on his mind this summer. It is the country's first appearance at a finals since 2002, when an El-Hadji Diouf inspired side stunned world champions France and eventually reached the quarter-finals.

Sakho missed training on Monday due to an injury, according to comments made by assistant manager Alan Irvine.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters