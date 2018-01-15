West Ham Striker Diafra Sakho Claims He Feels Undervalued at London Stadium as He Seeks Exit

West Ham striker Diafra Sakho feels undervalued by the Hammers, as he desperately tries to secure a way out of the club this January, according to Sky's Kaveh Solhekol.

The Senegalese forward has fallen well down in the pecking order at the London Stadium and is apparently not fancied by new boss David Moyes.

According to Sky Sports reporter Solhekol, Sakho has been left feeling jaded at the difference in his wages compared to some of the club's top earning stars

Diafra Sakho wants to leave West Ham because he feels he's undervalued compared to other forwards at the club. Sakho is on £30,000 a week, others are on up to £110,000 a week — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) January 15, 2018

The striker looked set to get his move away from the London Stadium last week before his proposed £10m move to Crystal Palace fell through. However, Swansea, West Brom, Bordeaux, Marseille, Rennes and Nice are all said to still be interested in taking him off West Ham's hands and wage bill.

The Senegalese forward joined the club in 2014 and after a decent tally of 19 goals in 50 games in his first two seasons, Sakho has mainly featured from the bench since the club moved from Upton Park to the London Stadium in 2016.

He is also keen for regular first team football with a place in Senegal's World Cup squad on his mind this summer. It is the country's first appearance at a finals since 2002, when an El-Hadji Diouf inspired side stunned world champions France and eventually reached the quarter-finals.

Sakho missed training on Monday due to an injury, according to comments made by assistant manager Alan Irvine.