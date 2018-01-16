Arsenal to Offer Dortmund £35m Plus Olivier Giroud for Wantaway Star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal are set to offer Borussia Dortmund £35m plus France striker Olivier Giroud in exchange for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, per the London Evening Standard.

The Gabonese forward seemingly wants out at BVB, reportedly handing in a transfer request. And with the Gunners now resigned to losing Alexis Sanchez this month, they are desperate to bring in a suitable replacement for the Chilean.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Sanchez played no part in the Gunners' 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth on Sunday, with Arsene Wenger describing him as “half in, half out” following the loss.





The Frenchman also revealed that an end would be reached in the next 48 hours.





Manchester United are now in pole position to sign the former Barcelona attacker as their rivals Manchester City have pulled out. Chelsea boss Antonio Conte also indicated that the Blues are not trying to sign the forward during a press conference on Tuesday.

Sources close to Borussia Dortmund tell me that they expect #AFC to make opening offer of £35m plus Giroud for Aubameyang. More here: https://t.co/8nT1toWrQN — Simon Johnson (@sjstandardsport) January 16, 2018

The Red Devils have reportedly included out-of-favour playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan as part of the deal, something thought to sweeten the pot for Aubameyang, who wants his former teammate to join him at the Emirates, per the Daily Mail (H/T Metro).





The Armenian's agent Mino Raiola has also said that Sanchez will not be making the switch to Old Trafford unless a deal is reached with Mkhitaryan.

Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan are believed to be close friends from their time at Dortmund, and they did thrive off each other. If the Gunners can get both these stars on their books this month, it will be viewed as a major victory for the under-fire Wenger.