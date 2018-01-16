Arsene Wenger Earmarks Sporting CP Winger Gelson Martins as Alexis Sanchez Replacement

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is reportedly ready to make a £53m move for Sporting Clube de Portugal winger Gelson Martins, according to the Daily Star.

It looks increasingly likely that Alexis Sanchez will secure a move away from the Emirates Stadium this January, with the Chilean close to securing a move to either Old Trafford or the Etihad Stadium.

Recent reports that Manchester City have ended their interest in the Chilean forward suggest that Manchester United are now favourites to land the superstar in a deal which could be worth as much as £65m.

BREAKING: @ManCity not prepared to spend over £20 million to sign Alexis Sanchez in this transfer window. #SSN pic.twitter.com/klZeo88sLB — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 12, 2018

After Sunday's 2-1 loss away to Bournemouth, the Gunners are now 6th in the Premier League - eight points off the Champions League places. Wenger is keen to reinvest the Sanchez fee as the London club are desperate for some quality additions; especially in midfield.

According to the report, the Sporting star Gelson Martins could be on his way to the Emirates. The Portuguese international has made 17 Primeira Liga appearances for the league leaders this season. The 22-year-old has also contributed seven goals and four assists in all competitions.

Martins, who is under contract at the Portuguese side until the summer of 2022, will cost Arsenal a reported fee of £53m.

The Star also claim that Arsenal could land United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan if Sanchez moves in the opposite direction.

The Armenian international, who has not started a game for the Red Devils since November, has struggled to impress Mourinho since his £30m move from Dortmund, and the Manchester club are said to be willing to cut their losses in the January window.