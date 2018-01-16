Arsene Wenger Earmarks Sporting CP Winger Gelson Martins as Alexis Sanchez Replacement

By 90Min
January 16, 2018

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is reportedly ready to make a £53m move for Sporting Clube de Portugal winger Gelson Martins, according to the Daily Star.

It looks increasingly likely that Alexis Sanchez will secure a move away from the Emirates Stadium this January, with the Chilean close to securing a move to either Old Trafford or the Etihad Stadium. 

Recent reports that Manchester City have ended their interest in the Chilean forward suggest that Manchester United are now favourites to land the superstar in a deal which could be worth as much as £65m.  

After Sunday's 2-1 loss away to Bournemouth, the Gunners are now 6th in the Premier League - eight points off the Champions League places. Wenger is keen to reinvest the Sanchez fee as the London club are desperate for some quality additions; especially in midfield. 

According to the report, the Sporting star Gelson Martins could be on his way to the Emirates. The Portuguese international has made 17 Primeira Liga appearances for the league leaders this season. The 22-year-old has also contributed seven goals and four assists in all competitions. 

Martins, who is under contract at the Portuguese side until the summer of 2022, will cost Arsenal a reported fee of £53m. 

The Star also claim that Arsenal could land United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan if Sanchez moves in the opposite direction. 

The Armenian international, who has not started a game for the Red Devils since November, has struggled to impress Mourinho since his £30m move from Dortmund, and the Manchester club are said to be willing to cut their losses in the January window. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters