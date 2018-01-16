Aspiring Coach Campbell Admits He Would 'Crawl Back' to Arsenal to Help Solve Defensive Frailties

With pressure intensifying on Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger after yet another inept display in their 2-1 league defeat to Bournemouth on Sunday, former club captain and England international defender Sol Campbell suggested he would ‘crawl back’ to the north London club if he was offered a coaching opportunity to help solve the Gunners' current defensive issues.

With star duo Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil expected to make imminent departures from the Emirates and both absent from the squad which travelled to Dean Court, Wenger now finds himself hopelessly short of match-winners and Sunday’s tepid defeat was a reflection of what the club's supporters could look forward to regarding future performances.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Campbell joined talkSPORT host Jim White on Monday's mid-morning show to share his thoughts on the Gunners’ situation; the central defender said he would jump at the chance to work with the team if he was given the opportunity.

Speaking passionately, Campbell gave his opinion about the current events at the Emirates and other footballing topics and said: “I’d crawl there, if that situation happened, I’d be there like a shot. I want to be back in there, I want to be managing and coaching.

“I’m a leader. I was captain early on in my career with Tottenham at the age of 22 and was one of the youngest captains for England.

“I have so much to offer in all different capacities when it comes to football managing and coaching, because I’m a detail man – that’s how I got to the top and stayed at the top.”

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

Campbell also revealed he would be willing to take a job at a lower level to begin his full-time managerial career, having so far found opportunities scant since completing his pro coaching badges.

“I spent three-and-a-half years studying with the Welsh FA and if that doesn’t show intent…

“I want to get in. Surely there’s got to be some type of opening somewhere, surely there are a few chairmen who have gone through a few managers and have done everything – there’s me! Give me 20 or 30 games to prove myself!”

It appears from his interview that Campbell has that aspiration to succeed as a coach like he had as a player, but just requires that opportunity to prove himself.

Arsenal could do a lot worse than employing their former captain so he could install some much needed desire, passion and know how, which the current first team squad seem to desperately lack.