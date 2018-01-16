Barcelona Defender Jordi Alba Apologises Following Middle Finger Gesture During Real Sociedad Win

Barcelona full back Jordi Alba has apologised after being caught putting his middle finger up at someone during his side's victory over Real Sociedad on Sunday.

The Blaugrana found themselves 2-0 down after only 35 minutes during the fixture, but the second half saw the La Liga leaders dominate in what would eventually become a comfortable 4-2 win.

However, at some stage during the match, left back Alba was caught by television cameras raising his middle finger to someone in the Anoeta Stadium, and the Spaniard has now moved to apologise for his actions:

“If I offended anyone then I apologise," he said, as per Sport. "They were also saying all kind of things to me and I took it as part of the show.

“I didn’t mean to annoy anyone. If the person that offended me knew me, I am sure they would come to dinner with me.”

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

Despite finding themselves nine points clear at the top of the table (and 19 ahead of rivals Real Madrid), Alba maintains that the job is still not done, though claims that attitudes would be much different if it were Los Blancos in Barcelona's position:

"La Liga is still not in the bag, but the sensations are good,” Alba added.

“We hope that we can keep going until the end of the season. Atletico are second and best-placed, but all of our rivals want to win the league and will give their all in the title race until the final day.

“If we were 19 points back from Real Madrid, they would kill us here [in the Catalan press]. We’re more critical here, the press and the supporters. There [in Madrid], they cover it up more.”