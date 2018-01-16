Bordeaux Boss Hints at Potential Liverpool Move for Arsenal & Tottenham Target Malcom

Bordeaux manager Jocelyn Gourvennec has hinted at a possible Liverpool switch for highly sought after forward Malcom, despite the Brazilian being strongly linked with a switch to Premier League rivals Arsenal.

Liverpool have been linked with several creative players in the wake of Philippe Coutinho's departure to Barcelona this month. One of the latest rumours had the Reds linked with a £43m move for AC Milan attacker Suso, but the Spaniard - who played for Liverpool between 2012 and 2015 - has since claimed that he is only focused on staying at San Siro.

Until now, it has always been Arsenal and Tottenham linked with Bordeaux's Malcom, but manager Gourvennec may have just changed the game during an interview regarding the Brazilian.

"If Liverpool want you to work for them tomorrow, you’d go," he said. "I’m a coach, I’d like to be able to count on Malcom, Malcom has to help us.

"There is one person who decides in this, that’s the majority shareholder."

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/GettyImages

According to Gourvennec, his player is attracting a lot of attention, but Malcom's commitment has not come into question just yet, despite having his head turned.

"I can’t deny that he’s being followed by a lot of people. With Malcom, I go from day-to-day," he added.

"He’s committed. He’s a bit, like he was in the summer…I wouldn’t say he has been disturbed by it, that’s a bit strong, he’s not disturbed, but he is asking questions.

"He’s asking himself what’s the best thing for him, for his future. That’s logical. If he’s asking questions and he still manages to make assists or score goals, it’ll be fine."