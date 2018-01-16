Brighton Manager Chris Hughton Targets 'Game Changers' Ahead of Premier League Run-In

By 90Min
January 16, 2018

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton has revealed that he is looking to recruit 'game-changers' to his side, as they look to avoid relegation in their first ever season in the Premier League.

The Seagulls were dealt a blow in that department earlier this month when on loan attacker Izzy Brown was forced to return to parent club Chelsea with a knee ligament injury.

Hughton's side have the second worst goal tally in the Premier League this season, having found the net just seventeen times, only bottom side Swansea have found the net on fewer occasions, with only 14 goals to their name.

Speaking about his transfer plans to The Argus, Hughton revealed: “Most people are aware we tried to bring in a different type of striker in the summer. That process hasn’t really changed.


“For what we have and the type of players we have, we are a team that play with two wingers and a lot of clubs don’t."

Hughton went on to say that he does not intend to change a clubs style of play, and is instead searching for players who will be able to change games at key moments, claiming: 

"It is not through lack of trying or lack of trying to be offensive. Generally we don’t change the way we play at home or away from home. It is just that quality and players that can turn those moments into good moments.


“The void really is in particular having lost Izzy and that is an area of concern.”

The former Ireland full back also confirmed that he is keen to complete business sooner rather than later, telling reporters: “I would prefer it certainly if it didn’t go into that last week because it can become a bit of a lottery once you get into the last week. But we are very keen to do something.”

