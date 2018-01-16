Chelsea Fans Excited by Old Leon Bailey Tweet Suggesting Speedy Winger Wants to Join Club

By 90Min
January 16, 2018

Chelsea fans believe there is reason to get excited about the possibility of Bayer Leverkusen starlet Leon Bailey joining the club after an old tweet from the 20-year-old Jamaican resurfaced.

Already nicknamed the 'Bundesliga Bolt' for his lightning pace and as a tribute to fellow countryman Usain Bolt, Bailey was also recently dubbed a 'speed demon' by a Daily Mail report that noted his long-term dream to play in England.

That same report also stated: "What is certain is that several English clubs, most notably Chelsea, have shown interest in Bailey."

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in - 'Antonio Conte Admits Chelsea Are Tired Following Below Par Performance in Draw Against Leicester')

In light of that, supporters were more than a little excited when a Bailey tweet from the summer of 2015 resurfaced this week, in which an image of the player wearing a Chelsea shirt was accompanied by the caption "Dream big #Humble".

Bailey was thought to be a Chelsea target last January, prior to him joining Leverkusen from Belgian side Genk, the club where he had started his professional career.

The young winger has been in fine form this season as Leverkusen battle for a Champions League in a very competitive Bundesliga. He has 10 combined goals and assists from 15 appearances, which included a flurry of four goals in six games starting in late September.

Interestingly, Bailey remains eligible to play international football for England.

His only international experience so far came with Jamaica at Under-23 level. The official Bundesliga website revealed last week that Bailey has 'English ancestry' that would make him eligible to pull on a Three Lions shirt, despite having never lived in the country to date.

It is a similar situation to that of Canadian-born and raised Owen Hargreaves, who later lived in Germany and only move to England several years after his senior international debut.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters