Chelsea Fans Excited by Old Leon Bailey Tweet Suggesting Speedy Winger Wants to Join Club

Chelsea fans believe there is reason to get excited about the possibility of Bayer Leverkusen starlet Leon Bailey joining the club after an old tweet from the 20-year-old Jamaican resurfaced.

Already nicknamed the 'Bundesliga Bolt' for his lightning pace and as a tribute to fellow countryman Usain Bolt, Bailey was also recently dubbed a 'speed demon' by a Daily Mail report that noted his long-term dream to play in England.

That same report also stated: "What is certain is that several English clubs, most notably Chelsea, have shown interest in Bailey."

In light of that, supporters were more than a little excited when a Bailey tweet from the summer of 2015 resurfaced this week, in which an image of the player wearing a Chelsea shirt was accompanied by the caption "Dream big #Humble".

Bailey was thought to be a Chelsea target last January, prior to him joining Leverkusen from Belgian side Genk, the club where he had started his professional career.

The young winger has been in fine form this season as Leverkusen battle for a Champions League in a very competitive Bundesliga. He has 10 combined goals and assists from 15 appearances, which included a flurry of four goals in six games starting in late September.

Interestingly, Bailey remains eligible to play international football for England.

His only international experience so far came with Jamaica at Under-23 level. The official Bundesliga website revealed last week that Bailey has 'English ancestry' that would make him eligible to pull on a Three Lions shirt, despite having never lived in the country to date.

It is a similar situation to that of Canadian-born and raised Owen Hargreaves, who later lived in Germany and only move to England several years after his senior international debut.