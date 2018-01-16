Chelsea's £1bn Stadium Development Moves Closer as Hammersmith & Fulham Council Pass New Motion

Hammersmith and Fulham council have passed a motion that will prevent an injunction being placed on Chelsea to go ahead with their £1bn stadium development.

A neighbouring family called the Crosthwaites took out the injunction on the grounds that the stadium's expansion to 60,000 would prevent light getting into their home.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

But after a meeting on Monday, as reported by BBC Sport, the council deemed it invalid after acquiring land at Stamford Bridge, meaning the family cannot take them to court. They can take responsibility for the land at the Blues' request and lease it back to the club, preventing any legal challenges.

The Crosthwaites have no legal right to challenge the council on this issue, but may be able to ask for a judicial review.

Councillors have said correspondence on the matter had been received in the days prior to the decision, but none of the Crosthwaites were present at the Courtyard Room at Hammersmith Town Hall and it was passed within five minutes.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in - FanView: Everyone Calm Down! Why Chelsea Fans Should Tone Down Criticism Despite Recent Struggles)

It is said that the family have turned down a number of offers of payment from the football club to try and compensate them for the loss of light the development would cause.

Planning permission for the new stadium was granted a year ago and has been signed off by the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.



The club anticipate they'll be playing at Stamford Bridge as it is until the 2019/2020 season, and then work will commence that will see them adopt a temporary home, most likely Wembley, for up to four years.

