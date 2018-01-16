Derby Snap Up Experienced Striker Cameron Jerome From Championship Rivals Norwich City

Derby County have completed the signing of Cameron Jerome from Championship rivals Norwich in a deal reported to be worth almost £2m.

The 31-year-old has struggled for form this season at Carrow Road, scoring just one league goal in the Championship this season. Despite his indifferent scoring record, the experienced striker joins the Rams as they look to strengthen their squad ahead for their push towards securing automatic promotion.

Derby boss Gary Rowett had shown interest in signing Jerome during the summer, and now his man, with Jerome reported to have signed a one-and-a-half year deal.

“It’s been a long day, but I am delighted to get the paperwork signed and I can’t wait to get started tomorrow morning,” Jerome told Derby's official website in an exclusive interview.

“I was quite aware of the interest and I was flattered by it. Gary being the manager that he is, he’s been true to his word and came back for a second time.”

The former England Under-21 international has enjoyed successful spells with Cardiff, Birmingham and Norwich over the course of his career, scoring the opening goal at Wembley during the Canaries 2-0 win over Middlesbrough in the Championship playoff final three seasons ago.

Jerome moves to Pride Park after scoring 42 times in 138 matches for Norwich during his four-year spell in East Anglia.