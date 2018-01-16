Everton Favourite Tim Cahill Looks Set for Sentimental Return to England to Boost World Cup Hopes

By 90Min
January 16, 2018

Former Everton midfielder Tim Cahill looks set for a sensational return to English football, as the 38-year-old bids to guarantee himself a spot on the Australia national team's flight to Russia in the summer.

Cahill has enjoyed a remarkably long career, turning out for clubs in England, the United States, and China, as well as his native Australia. While reports last month claimed that Cahill was ready to add Turkey to that list, but it seems the former Toffee is after one last hurrah in England instead.

And it'll be a sentimental one at that. According to the Herald Sun, Cahill is set to return to the club which kicked off his seemingly eternal career - Millwall.

A source close to the player told the Australian paper: "He will be back at Millwall. Tim has already gone to England. It's not a done-deal just yet but expect an announcement soon. Only a last-minute hitch will complicate the signing.

Paul Gilham/GettyImages

"His decision to go back to England will prolong his career and all but guarantee he will be on the plane to Russia."

Cahill, back in 1995, joined the Lions as a 16-year-old, and enjoyed nine years at the club - during which time he helped Millwall reach the FA Cup final in 2004, before being bested by a Manchester United side featuring a young Cristiano Ronaldo.

The club currently sit 16th in the England's second tier, and will be hoping that the injection of Cahill's experienced legs and head in the middle of the park will help them to climb the table.

Soccer

