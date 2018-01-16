FanView: Weighing Up the Pros & Cons of Theo Walcott's Imminent £20m Everton Move

It's a potential transfer which will divide Evertonians before and during his Goodison Park stay.

Theo Walcott's impending £20m switch from Arsenal has left some Blues fans wondering whether his signing is needed, whilst others believe the 28-year-old's arrival cannot come soon enough.

Ahead of Sam Allardyce securing his second signing as Toffees boss, we take a look at the positives and negatives about Walcott as he looks to reinvigorate his career:



Theo-retically Good Enough

There's no denying that, if and when he signs, Walcott will be a fine addition to Everton's senior ranks.

The forward has over 100 goals for the Gunners, has won silverware during his stay in north London and is experienced at the highest level with 47 caps for England.



A more-than-decent acquisition then - and that's before you look at the qualities and attributes he will bring to Allardyce's first-team squad.

Last season Yannick Bolasie, Kevin Mirallas and Aaron Lennon (combined) scored 6 goals.



Theo Walcott scored 19.



Since 2014/15 Yannick Bolasie, Kevin Mirallas and Aaron Lennon have scored 41 goals (combined). The majority of which was Mirallas.



Most importantly, Walcott has pace to burn - a rare commodity available to Allardyce outside of the likes of Yannick Bolasie, Seamus Coleman, Aaron Lennon and Ademola Lookman.

With Bolasie still working his way back to 100% match sharpness, Coleman still injured, Lennon not able to play two or three times a week and Lookman still learning his trade, someone with a bit of pace about them will be a nice addition.

Allardyce earmarked experienced pros at the right age as integral to any additions he wants to make either in January or this coming summer too.

The 63-year-old has already bagged £27m striker Cenk Tosun and, with Walcott still two years away from his 30th birthday, he falls into that ideal bracket of having age on his side, experience of matches at all levels and Premier League know how that will help him hit the ground running.

Walcott Not Cut Out for It

Walcott may only be 28 but the Southampton youth product has been beset by plenty of injury setbacks throughout his career.

The winger has endured 14 different problems throughout his Arsenal career - his longest spell out of action coming between January and October 2014 thanks to a cruciate knee ligament injury.

Calf, shoulder and hamstring strains have blighted his time at the Emirates and there's no indication that he won't remain injury free if he moves to Goodison in the coming days.

And what of that price tag? £20m is still a decent wedge of cash in today's market. Can Everton afford to blow it on someone whose value will only decrease from here, especially with his injury record?

What will his arrival means for the likes of Lookman too? The young forward was great when introduced from the bench against Liverpool recently and bagged himself a brace in the 3-0 win over Apollo Limassol in his only start under Allardyce. Would Walcott prove to be another road block in Lookman's attempts for more first-team football?

Verdict

It's easy to criticise him before he's signed, but Walcott should be given the benefit of the doubt by Evertonians for now.

Yes, he's another player who will command high wages and his injury record is patchy, but the Blues need experienced, quality attacking additions and Walcott provides that.

He can even help tutor Lookman on what positions to take up and act as a mentor for upcoming starlets from the academy too as he passes his knowledge on.

All in all, a worthwhile investment that Evertonians would do well to get behind.