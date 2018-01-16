FanView: Why the Signing of Either Kevin Gameiro or Andre Silva Would Be Detrimental to Swansea

In what has been the bleakest January transfer window in Swansea's Premier League history, we find ourselves past the midway point in the month - without even a sniff of a new signing.

The most excitement that the rumour mill has been able to provide for Swans fans was the tenuous link with Fulham defender Ryan Fredericks - a player which the club would refuse to pay any higher than £2m for.

Side note: the Swans received a combined £60m in the summer for Gylfi Sigurdsson and Fernando Llorente which has apparently been misplaced or something.

That was, however, until this week. In the space of 24 hours, Carlos Carvalhal has gone from having no information on new signings, to the club being linked with three players that could cost in excess of £75m. Madness.

One such player in Nicolas Gaitan (£15m), would be a hugely welcomed addition to the squad, with no recognised attacking midfielder sat within Swansea's ranks. But his signing seems unlikely to say the least, with Everton - a club with much more financial strength, more promise, and not rock bottom of the Premier league table - also interested.

The other two players are just downright ridiculous, for many reasons.

Kevin Gameiro and Andre Silva - two strikers who could well benefit from a move away from their current club. And on the face of it, a move to Swansea wouldn't be too silly - a Premier League club that would guarantee game time ahead of the World Cup, what could go wrong?

Swansea have reportedly already been rejected by Gameiro - the striker looking for a top six club, and Atletico Madrid not being all too bothered about selling him in this window. The deal isn't dead, but unlikely.

Meanwhile there is no word on Silva at the moment, except that bookmakers have made the Swans 7/1 favourites to get his signature this month. And, in honesty, that's probably because he's endured a torrid time in Milan this season, and he shares the same nationality with Carlos Carvalhal.

But, let's pretend this is concrete, and either one of the signings is nailed on to happen (preferably Silva purely because he's eight years the junior of Gaitan and only £10m more expensive).

JAIME REINA/GettyImages

Swansea, in this situation, have spent £35m on a striker, having brought in Wilfried Bony and Tammy Abraham during the summer, with a £15m Borja Baston on loan at Malaga and the promising Oli McBurnie beginning to look like he could cut it in the Premier league.

That's five strikers. Five - without including Jordan Ayew because he's much more versatile.

Bear that in mind, and then remember that if the club doesn't sign Gaitan (or any other playmaker), that's five strikers that are getting no service in matches. It's truly bonkers.

Okay, yeah, signing another striker will excite fans, and spending all that money is glamorous, and the owners really need to do something to impress the fans right now - but only signing a forward dooms the club to relegation, surely.

THOMAS COEX/GettyImages

If the club are willing to spend £35m on one player, then surely that player should be Jonathan Viera. The Spaniard has bags of quality and then some, and could be the missing piece that is desperately needed in South Wales.

Right now, Swansea fans would settle for anyone - but a striker is not needed; full backs and attacking midfielders are.

With that said, should Swansea sign Gaitan, or Viera, or a playmaker capable of making a difference: firstly, the season could well be saved - Bony and Abraham are more than capable of doing the business. But secondly, signing Silva on top of that gives the club a speedy attacker (who can play out wide as well) who is only 22-years-old, and has been tipped for greatness.

In today's market, £35m could well be a snip. Long term, Silva would be a incredible piece of business, but in the immediate future, Carvalhal needs a player that can make goals, not score them.