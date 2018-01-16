FIFA Claim it's Not Their 'Responsibility' to Deal With Spartak Moscow's Controversial Racist Tweet

FIFA have claimed that it's not their responsibility to punish Spartak Moscow for their controversial tweet - which included a video of three of their black players alongside a caption reading: "See how the chocolate melts in the sun". Despite condemning the post, the international governing body of football have stopped short of taking action.

As reported by the Sun, a FIFA spokesperson issued a statement on the issue, addressing calls for the Russian side to be punished for their actions. The statement reads:

"FIFA condemns the message published on the Twitter account of Spartak Moscow. As said many times, any form of discrimination on or outside the field is unacceptable and has no place in football.

Spartak Moscow in serious racism storm following horrific tweet https://t.co/pY9sxP6rTS pic.twitter.com/B3PX3jF7Ae — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) January 14, 2018

"As to the handling of this matter, this falls under the responsibility of the relevant national body. Please note that at its meeting in May 2017, the FIFA Council emphasised that member associations and referees should be ready to adopt a strict policy to deal with incidents of racist nature."





This isn't the first time the club have been in hot water for racism, with the club fined by UEFA after Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster suffered racial abuse during a Youth League clash against Narodnaya Komanda. With Russia set to host the World Cup 2018 this summer, concerns remain over the potential racism players could face from the local supporters.

Anti-racism pressure group Kick It Out were among the thousands of Twitter accounts to condemn the actions of the club, with a spokesperson saying:

"This social media post from the official account of Spartak Moscow only continues to highlight the prejudices towards black people in Russia."