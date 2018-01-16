Former Red John Arne Riise Gives New Left Back Andy Robertson Blessing With Enthusiastic Tweet

By 90Min
January 16, 2018

Andy Robertson, like most of his teammates on Sunday, put in a fantastic performance against Manchester City to help Liverpool become the first team to beat the Citizens in the Premier League this season.

The Scot was tireless at left-back and did a fine job up against the likes of Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane, and his performance is likely to help him nail down a starting spot under Jurgen Klopp.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

It was the 23-year-old's eighth start in the Reds' last nine league matches, and the summer signing from Hull looks like the answer to the problem position.

Robertson was the target for praise by many throughout Sunday's game on Twitter, but it will have been the blessing from John Arne Riise that will have meant the most.

The Norwegian represented the Anfield club from 2001 to 2008 and was famed for his crossing and shot power.

The former fan favourite was watching Sunday's pulsating game just like the rest of us and took to Twitter to share his thoughts about the heir to his throne Robertson. He wrote: "Robertson has been brilliant today!!! Energy!!! Love it!! @andrewrobertso5 what a performance."

The 4-3 result meant that City's unbeaten run in the league is now over, and Manchester United's subsequent victory over Stoke on Monday has cut the deficit back down to 12 points.

Liverpool now lie third in the table after Chelsea failed to beat Leicester at Stamford Bridge

and remain just three points behind United.

