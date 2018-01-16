Former Wonderkid Freddy Adu Set to Join 13th Professional Club Side in 14 Years

One of football's most famous journeymen, Freddy Adu is set to a 13th club side of his career and sign with Swedish third division side Oskarmans AIK.

Voetbalzone.nl's official twitter account confirmed the news that Adu will be returning to football following his release from North American League side Tampa Bay Rowdies in 2016.

Tipped for greatness from an early age, it's safe to say Adu never realised his potential and has now become more famous as a star on Football Manager 2005 rather than his own career.

Now aged 28, Adu has travelled the globe playing football, and despite having his chances at established European side's SL Benfica and AS Moncao, the American will now have to contend with life in Sweden's 3rd tier after failed trials at Portland Timbers and Sandecja Nowy Sacz of Poland.

Adu's new club have completed their latest season in November 2017, as Oskarmans AIK finished a respectable 5th in the southern half of Sweden's third tier.

The former USA international will be hoping to make his mark in Sweden, or at least stay longer than a season at the club, something he has failed to do since his time with MLS side Philadelphia Union from 2011-2013.