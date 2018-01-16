Former Wonderkid Freddy Adu Set to Join 13th Professional Club Side in 14 Years

By 90Min
January 16, 2018

One of football's most famous journeymen, Freddy Adu is set to a 13th club side of his career and sign with Swedish third division side Oskarmans AIK. 

Voetbalzone.nl's official twitter account confirmed the news that Adu will be returning to football following his release from North American League side Tampa Bay Rowdies in 2016.

Tipped for greatness from an early age, it's safe to say Adu never realised his potential and has now become more famous as a star on Football Manager 2005 rather than his own career.

Now aged 28, Adu has travelled the globe playing football, and despite having his chances at established European side's SL Benfica and AS Moncao, the American will now have to contend with life in Sweden's 3rd tier after failed trials at Portland Timbers and Sandecja Nowy Sacz of Poland. 

(You may also be interested in 

Adu's new club have completed their latest season in November 2017, as Oskarmans AIK finished a respectable 5th in the southern half of Sweden's third tier. 

The former USA international will be hoping to make his mark in Sweden, or at least stay longer than a season at the club, something he has failed to do since his time with MLS side Philadelphia Union from 2011-2013. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters