Foxes' Initial Bid for Marseille's Sarr Rejected But Improved Bid Expected

Over the weekend, Leicester City reportedly made a €3m offer for Marseille’s Bouna Sarr. Unfortunately for Claude Puel, the Ligue 1 side didn’t feel the initial offer was enough and declined the Foxes’ bid for the 25-year-old right-winger - although a new and improved offer is expected.

French newspaper L’Equipe (reported via Sports Witness) explained the Foxes are expected to return with a new offer in the coming days for the attacking midfielder turned right-back, and it’s this adaption to a more defensive role that has allegedly attracted the Leicester City manager's attention.

It is understood that Sarr is said to be flattered by the interest he’s receiving, but won’t be trying to force an exit from the Stade Velodrome, as he is enjoying his football and life in the south of France.

It will be interesting to see how much Marseille ultimately demand for Sarr, despite not being the most decorated player in the squad, the French side are quite short of depth in the full-back position and won't want to weakening themselves ahead of an important second half of the season.

Nevertheless, money talks and if Leicester City do comeback with an improved offer Les Olympiens might find it too tempting to resist.