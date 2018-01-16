Foxes' Initial Bid for Marseille's Sarr Rejected But Improved Bid Expected

By 90Min
January 16, 2018

Over the weekend, Leicester City reportedly made a €3m offer for Marseille’s Bouna Sarr. Unfortunately for Claude Puel, the Ligue 1 side didn’t feel the initial offer was enough and declined the Foxes’ bid for the 25-year-old right-winger - although a new and improved offer is expected. 

French newspaper L’Equipe (reported via Sports Witness) explained the Foxes are expected to return with a new offer in the coming days for the attacking midfielder turned right-back, and it’s this adaption to a more defensive role that has allegedly attracted the Leicester City manager's attention. 

SEBASTIEN BOZON/GettyImages

It is understood that Sarr is said to be flattered by the interest he’s receiving, but won’t be trying to force an exit from the Stade Velodrome, as he is enjoying his football and life in the south of France.

It will be interesting to see how much Marseille ultimately demand for Sarr, despite not being the most decorated player in the squad, the French side are quite short of depth in the full-back position and won't want to weakening themselves ahead of an important second half of the season.

Nevertheless, money talks and if Leicester City do comeback with an improved offer Les Olympiens might find it too tempting to resist. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters