Giggs' Father 'Ashamed' of His Own Son Despite Appointment as Wales Manager

The decision has not exactly been met with universal acclaim, and following the announcement that Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs will be the new Wales manager, his father Danny Wilson has been the latest to hit out at the 44-year-old.

Giggs made the headlines a few years ago when it was revealed he had had an affair with his brother's wife, and speaking to the Sun, Wilson said the wounds have still not healed from the past.

"I should be the proudest dad in the world, as happy as a lark by what he's achieved - but I am ashamed of him." he said.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

"He's put himself first and all he cares about is his TV punditry and opening swanky hotels in Manchester. Now when I see him on TV I switch off, all the family do."

Wilson also added that he does not feel that his son deserves the job, and that Wales should have hired a manager with better character.

"I feel like going there and having it out with him" he said. "He's not fit for for the job. It stinks. The Welsh team manager is someone who is respected and looked up to in society."

"He is my son and it brings me close to tears to say that my family don't respect him and look up to him."

Good luck to Ryan Giggs who has been appointed manager of Wales. His number 2 will presumably be in charge of away friendlies. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 15, 2018

The appointment has certainly divided Welsh football fans. Some point to Giggs' winning experience and the skills he must have learned by working under Sir Alex Ferguson as positive things, while others criticize his character as well as the fact that he often skipped friendly matches while playing for his country.

Giggs' first game in charge will be against China in March, where he will be hoping to kick off with a victory to help win over his doubters.