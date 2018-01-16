Hoffenheim Star Nadiem Amiri's Reported Release Clause Puts Arsenal, Man Utd & Spurs on Alert

Hoffenheim star midfielder Nadiem Amiri, who is a reported January target for a number of Premier League clubs, has a release clause of just £15m, according to Sport Bild.

The German tabloid also reports that Tottenham have shown the most interest in acquiring the 21-year-old thus far, although that may change if London rivals Arsenal lose contract rebel Mesut Ozil, with the Gunners viewing Amiri as his possible successor.

The report also notes that Amiri has parted with his agent Gordon Stipic and is now being represented by his brother - in what could be another sign that a move away from Hoffenheim is imminent.





Where the midfielder, who has scored two goals in 12 Bundesliga appearances, will go, however, remains far from certain, with The Sun reporting last month that Manchester United have also taken an interest in the German youth international.

According to the report, Arsenal, Tottenham and United were all weighing up £20m bids for the 21-year-old. With news of the German's low release clause now breaking, the trio make feel even more inclined to step up their pursuits.

Amiri, who was involved with the German Under-21's as they won the Euros final last summer, came through the Hoffenheim academy, before he made his Bundesliga debut in a 3-0 away defeat to Wolfsburg in 2015. The attacking midfielder is now a regular for the 8th-placed Bundesliga side.

Arsenal are being linked with a host of midfielders, with the futures of both Ozil and Sanchez in serious doubt at the Emirates, a new signing may well be what the Gunners need to reinvigorate what has been a below average campaign thus far.