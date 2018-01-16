It's All Smiles for Spurs as Tottenham's New Stadium Remains on Track for August Opening

It's happy days for Spurs and their new home as numerous reports have emerged this week suggesting the yet unnamed stadium will indeed be ready for August.

The ground will host just under 62,000 fans and will boast a 180 room hotel, extreme sports centre, club museum and many other local area development projects and will cost in the region of £750m to £1bn

The major building works began on the site almost as soon as the crowds had dispersed from the North Londoner's last home game ever at the iconic White Hart Lane. After beating Manchester United 1-0, the fans partied on the pitch to Chaz and Dave classics under a rainbow filled sky, and just hours later the diggers were well underway with their work.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

As the Mail has reported this week, club chairman Daniel Levy welcomed the London Mayor Sadiq Khan and NFL Vice-President Mark Waller on a tour of the half finished stadium. The tour looked to solidify the role Levy hopes the new stadium will successfully fulfil - being a development project that can provide the local area with many exciting opportunities for the future, as well as helping London become the 'international home' of the NFL.

Levy said: "Our vision was always to deliver far more than a stadium, we have looked to create a new sport and leisure destination and to start real place change in Tottenham- an area about which we are passionate."

The first NFL game at the New Spurs Stadium will be Seattle Seahawks vs Oakland Raiders on October 14 pic.twitter.com/N9DwhDWFdL — New Spurs Stadium (@NewSpursStadium) January 11, 2018

The news comes as a relief to everyone involved with the club as earlier reports had suggested it was very unlikely the build would be ready in time for the new season.

The Mirror reported back in October that alternative solutions were being looked at by the club as no guarantees could be made over the stadium's date of completion; these included playing the first few games away from home and then using the first international break to get the work done in time, as Liverpool did when building their new stand back in 2016.

A second season at Wembley was also an option though it now looks as though these fall back options will begin to gather dust as additional details are confirmed for the new season.

These include the announcement that the stadium will host its first NFL game between the Oakland Raiders and the Seattle Seahawks and another two matches before the end of October.