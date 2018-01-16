Leicester Boss Claims Riyad Mahrez Is Worth £100m But Transfer Speculation Is Just 'Noise'

By 90Min
January 16, 2018

Leicester City manager Claude Puel has claimed that attacking midfielder Riyad Mahrez will be worth £100m come the summer transfer window. 

Puel also insisted the Algeria international, who has been linked with the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal, has no immediate desire to leave the King Power stadium and in fact he is enjoying life at Leicester.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

With Liverpool now looking for a replacement for Philippe Coutinho and Arsene Wenger's Arsenal both reportedly showing interest as the midfielder has rediscovered his scintillating form since Puel's appointment in October, there is little temptation to allow Mahrez to leave during the current winter transfer window.

With the transfer market seeing a huge inflation of the valuation of players, the Algeria international will demand a substantial fee if he was to secure a move away from the Foxes. 

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Reported by Sky Sports, Puel spoke about Mahrez's current situation, saying: "Perhaps; maybe in the summer he will cost even more than £100m.

"It's just rumours, noise about him. We can see Riyad smile, enjoying his football, enjoying to play with his team-mates.

"After the training session he continues to play, I wanted him to stay rested, but it's perfect."

The Foxes will be desperate to hold on to one of their star players, especially as Puel has started to reinvigorate his new side, as they aim to close the gap on the Premier League's top six.

