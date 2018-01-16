Liverpool Back in the Running to Sign Stevenage Wonderkid as Spurs Put Breaks on January Swoop

Liverpool have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Stevenage wonderkid Ben Wilmot, after Spurs have stalled in their attempts to sign the highly-rated 18-year-old. The prodigious talent's assured League 2 debut has seen the youngster earn the admiration of a number of top tier sides, who look set to scramble for his signature in the January transfer window.

As reported by the Independent, Liverpool are back in the race for the powerful centre-back, after Spurs were thought to have initially made the better progress in capturing Wilmot. The Englishman is believed to be valued at around £850k by his club, who look set to land a windfall should they successfully agree a deal with a high-profile suitor.

Happy to have made my League 2 debut for @StevenageFC yesterday. Right battle but got the point we deserved in the end. We move on to Tuesday 👏 — Ben Wilmot (@BenWilmot4) January 14, 2018

Southampton are also in the running, with the club's excellent youth facilities thought to be a real bonus for the Saints in their attempts to lure the player away from his hometown club. However, Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp is believed to be prepared to pay the necessary fee to secure the deal - with a view to allowing the young star to blossom in the development squad.

Klopp's renowned ability for developing young players could well see Wilmot chose the Reds over the other potential destinations. The former Borussia Dortmund manager succeeded in convincing former Chelsea youngster Dominic Solanke to make the switch to Anfield, and has given the powerful forward a number of opportunities to impress since his summer move.

Meanwhile, the Reds have been dealt a blow in their rumoured attempts to lure their former flop Suso back from AC Milan, who has starred for the San Siro sleeping giants since leaving Liverpool in 2015. The Spanish international took his Instagram account to address the rumours, claiming that he intends to stay with the Serie A struggler's for the foreseeable future.