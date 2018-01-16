Liverpool Keeper Simon Mignolet Linked With €20m Move to Napoli Following 'Unhappy' Comments

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet is reportedly being lined up for a 20m move to Italian side Napoli after falling out of favour at Anfield, it has been claimed.

German goalkeeper Loris Karius has been handed the gloves for Liverpool's last two games - the FA Cup win over Everton's and Sunday's 4-3 victory against Manchester City - and with manager Jurgen Klopp confirming Karius is now set to remain his first choice between the sticks, Mignolet has been left to consider a future away from Merseyside.

Belgian paper Het Nieuwsblad (via This Is Anfield) may have hinted at where that might be, after claiming Serie A leaders Napoli are interested in the 29-year-old stopper.

📰 Reports in Belgian paper Het Nieuwsblad claim Simon Mignolet could replace Pepe Reina at Napoli, for a fee of up to €20m.



He also took over from Reina at Liverpool in 2013! 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/xQMKTIP2iz — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) January 16, 2018

While, 35-year-old Reina may prove difficult to usurp for Mignolet in Italy, it has been rumoured that Newcastle are among the suitors for the former Liverpool keeper who won the FA Cup under current Magpies boss Rafa Benitez back in 2006.

The Spaniard has featured in all but one of Napoli's Serie A matches this season, helping Gli Azzurri to a one point lead at the top of the table after 20 games of the campaign.

Napoli are interested in taking Simon Mignolet as a replacement for Pepe Reina. Liverpool will demand a transfer fee of around £15M-20M. Jan Oblak and Alisson are potential replacements for the Belgian. — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) January 16, 2018

Having been loaned to Napoli during Mignolet's first season at Liverpool, Reina joined the Italian's permanently at the start of the 2015/16 season, following a single season in Germany with Bayern Munich.

However, despite his comments in which he claimed he is not satisfied with the club's rotation policy, Mignolet's future at Anfield may not be over just yet.

The player who arrived on Merseyside from Sunderland in 2011 posted a tweet on Tuesday morning which read: "Don't give up... Gloves on, back to work!"