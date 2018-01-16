Luke Shaw Reveals Secret Behind Revitalised Personal Man Utd Form Over Past Month

January 16, 2018

Luke Shaw has revealed how Jose Mourinho has helped to restore his confidence after his Manchester United career looked to be on the verge of ending.

The full-back spoke to the club's official site about how the Portuguese gaffer had helped him to come back from some troubling times both on and off the pitch for the Premier League side.

The duo have not always seen eye to eye, with Mourinho criticising Shaw's conduct during his first season in charge at Old Trafford and the left-back not doing his upmost to earn a spot in the side.

Shaw, however, has praised his Red Devils manager to the hilt after he reinvigorated his career with a series of professional displays for United over and after the festive period.

The England international said: "The manager has been really good with me and has given me extra confidence.

"He's just told me to go out and enjoy the games and that's what I've been doing. I'm focused on working really hard for the manager and for the team because I want to keep on playing and hopefully more games will come."

Shaw begun life in Manchester in fine fettle following his £30m move from boyhood club Southampton, but a serious leg break put paid to him truly stamping his mark on the senior team.

Apparent weight issues and attitude problems, as well as niggling injuries, have prevented Shaw from showing his true worth until recently, and the 22-year-old now believes he can kick on and keep his place in the side after regular left-back Ashley Young picked up his own injury.

Shaw added: "I'm feeling good. It's been really nice to be back on the pitch and I'm enjoying having game time. The last few weeks personally have been good.

"I hope there are many more games for me, and many more good results for the team this season. A bad injury like I had always stays with you a little bit afterwards but it's in the past and I feel really good and really fit and my leg feels perfect.

"Body-wise and fitness-wise, I probably feel the best I've ever felt. Mentally, I feel very strong as well and I'm enjoying my football and it's now about pushing on and helping the team."

