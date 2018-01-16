Brazil legend Ronaldinho has retired from Football, at the age of 37.

The former Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and AC Milan star hasn't played competitively since 2015, with Brazilian club Fluminense the last team he featured for. But has only now officially called an end to what has been a remarkable career.

Ronaldinho's brother and agent Roberto Assist old O Globo: "He's quit football, it's over. Let's now do something nice [his farewell], big as it should be, after the Russia World Cup, maybe in August.

"We'll do some events now around Brazil, Europe and Asia. Of course, we're also arranging something with the Brazil national team as well."

The 2005 Balon d'Or winner helped his country capture the World Cup in 2002, and on club level won two La Liga titles and the Champions League with Barcelona. He also won the Serie A title with Milan on one occasion, as well as the Copa Libertadores with Atletico Mineiro.

Known for his amazing dribbling, flair, and knack for scoring incredible goals, Ronaldinho leaves the sport having blessed millions of fans with cherished memories.

He will go down in history as one of the most skillful attackers to ever grace a football pitch, and we're unlikely to ever see anyone quite as entertaining with the ball as the legendary South American icon.