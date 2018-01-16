Man Utd's Official Channel Gets Fans Excited After Showing Alexis Sanchez Goals Against Red Devils

By 90Min
January 16, 2018

Manchester United appear to be tempting fate, after their official television channel MUTV replayed footage of Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez scoring against the club. 

According to The Metro, footage was shown on monitors inside Old Trafford prior to United's 3-0 win against Stoke City on Monday, of Arsenal's 3-0 win against the Red Devils in 2015.

The 29-year-old played a starring role for the Gunners, scoring twice inside 20 minutes, while fellow contract rebel Mesut Ozil supplied the other goal in what was an impressive performance against a side managed by Louis van Gaal at the time. 

This footage however appears to have fanned the flames of a potential Sanchez arrival to Manchester United, who believe £30m will be enough to sign the forward, especially now that cross-town rivals Manchester City appear to have pulled out of the race to sign him in January at least.

It is not a done deal for United to sign Sanchez however, with Premier League rivals Chelsea the latest side to show interest in the former Barcelona star, adding a further twist in this prolonged transfer saga. 

Despite a whole host of rumours surrounding the future of Sanchez, the Chilean has amassed seven goals in 19 league appearances this season, showing glimpses of the talent that has made him a sought-after talent. 

Mourinho's side however appear to be confident about the signing, but it wouldn't be the first time a Premier League club have been over-confident about a signing, for it to then never materialise. 

Chelsea looked to have signed Brazil star Robinho in 2008, even putting shirts with his name on the back on their official club website, before Man City swooped and signed the former Real Madrid star for a then club record £32.5m. 

