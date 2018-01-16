Napoli Handed Boost as 2 Key Players Complete Rehabilitation From Cruciate Ligament Injuries

By 90Min
January 16, 2018

Napoli have been handed a huge boost in their fight for the Serie A title, after both Arkadiusz Milik and Faouzi Ghoulam have completed the rehabilitation phase of their recoveries from cruciate ligament injuries.

Revealing the news on their official website, Partenopei Gli Azzurri confirmed that the pair were well on the road to recovery, moving from the rehabilitation phase through to recovery. The statement read:

"There was good news for both Arek Milik and Faouzi Ghoulam as the two Napoli players underwent tests at Villa Stuart on Monday. The tests confirmed that players have successfully come through the medical rehabilitation phase and can now begin working on personalised recovery plans with Napoli’s coaching staff."

Milik joined the club last season, amid much hype following his spell leading the line for Dutch giants Ajax. However, the Polish international missed much of the season with a cruciate ligament injury. Milik succumbed to the same injury just a month into the current season, and is set to be ruled out until at least February as he strives to recover from the reoccurring problem.

Ghoulam picked up his injury against Manchester City during a Champions League clash in November, and could be out until the final month of the season. The highly-rated left-back has excelled for his side since joining from Ligue Un also-rans Saint-Étienne in 2014, becoming a dependable defensive option for the southern Italian club.

In transfer news, Newcastle United have reportedly made Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina their top priority in the January transfer window - with their owner Mike Ashley believed to have sanctioned a £10m move for the former Liverpool ace. Magpies boss Rafael Benítez is thought to be keen on reuniting with his former star stopper.

