Not the Right Time: Struggling Real Madrid to Hold Off on Cristiano Ronaldo Contract Talks

Real Madrid are reportedly reluctant to offer Cristiano Ronaldo a new contract, further increasing the growing speculation that there could soon be a parting of ways between Los Blancos and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Ronaldo is still under contract at the Bernabeu until the summer of 2021, but since he signed his last extension, the Portuguese has been overtaken by both Lionel Messi and Neymar in the 'highest paid player in the world' stakes.

It was first rumoured shortly before Christmas that the 32-year-old was seeking an improved deal to put him back ahead of Messi and Neymar, but coach Zinedine Zidane later declared that the issue wouldn't be addressed until at least January.

According to the latest gossip, even that might not happen, with Marca reporting that Real do not believe it to be the right time to discuss a contract when things on the pitch are not going well.

The reigning Spanish and European champions have won just one of their last five La Liga games and trail leaders Barcelona by as many as 19 points. They are eight points adrift of third place Valencia and are worryingly within the reach of both Villarreal and Sevilla behind.

Marca notes that Real are looking to the future and it is implied that they do not want to get bogged down in keeping Ronaldo happy in the here and now. That means it will be up to the player to decide if he wants to be on board, seemingly still on his current terms, or not.

As is usually the case whenever he is rumoured to be unhappy at the Bernabeu, Ronaldo has been linked with former club Manchester United in recent days.