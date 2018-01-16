'For Now, I Only Want to Stay': Suso Responds to Rumours Over Alleged £43m Liverpool Return

By 90Min
January 16, 2018

Suso has responded to reports that he is eyeing a move away from AC Milan by insisting that he 'only wants to stay' with the sleeping Italian giants.

The forward took to his personal Instagram account to downplay speculation over his future at San Siro amidst talk that former club Liverpool are plotting an extraordinary transfer for him.

In the lengthy social media post, Suso admitted that he had no time for the supposed release clause fee in his Milan contract before going on to commit his immediate future to the Serie A side.

🇮🇹 Ho firmato da poco un importante rinnovo. Ma io penso al campo e al mercato ci pensa il mio agente. Leggo, mi riferiscono di tutto: voci, volontà, presunte trattative e inesattezze. Provo a chiarire. Prima cosa: non mi interessa nulla della clausola, per conta solo il campo e 5 mesi che dovranno vederci protagonisti. Seconda cosa: serve rispetto per una società storica e speciale come il Milan che si di me ha puntato ed investito tanto. Terzo: in ogni caso conterebbe la mia volontà, solo la mia volontà. Ed io voglio per adesso voglio solo stare qui. Tutto il resto sono solo chiacchiere. Forza Milan, Suso. # 🇪🇸 Recientemente firmé una renovación importante. Pero pienso en el campo y en el mercado se preocupa mi agente. Leo, me cuentan todo: rumores, ofertas, supuestas negociaciones e inexactitudes. Intento aclarar: Lo primero: no me importa la cláusula, ya que solo el campo cuenta y 5 meses para que termine la liga que son los verdaderos protagonistas. Lo segundo: necesitamos respeto por un club histórico y especial como Milán, que se ha centrado en mí e invertido mucho. Tercero: en cualquier caso, contaría mi voluntad, solo mi voluntad. Y por ahora solo quiero quedarme aquí. Todo lo demás es solo charla. Forza Milan, Suso.

A post shared by Suso (@suso) on

He wrote: “I recently signed an important renewal. think about the pitch and my agent thinks about the transfer market. I’ve read everything: rumours, desires, supposed negotiations and inaccuracies. Let me try to clarify.

“Firstly, I don’t care about the release clause, on the pitch counts and in these five months we have to be protagonists.

“Secondly, a historic and special club like Milan deserves respect, they’ve focused on me and invested a lot.

“Thirdly, in any case, my desire would count, and only my desire. For now I only want to stay here, everything else is just chatter.  Forza Milan, Suso.”

Media reports had alleged that Liverpool wanted to be reunited with the attacker that they sold to Milan for just £1m in January 2015.

Jurgen Klopp is believed to have earmarked the 24-year-old as part of his plans to replace Philippe Coutinho at Anfield, and may have activated the release clause fee - thought to be around £43m - in Suso's Milan contract.

(You may also be interested in Emre Can Discusses Rumoured Pre-Contract Agreement With Italian Heavyweights Juventus)

The Spain international has featured 72 times for I Rossoneri over the past three years, and has bagged himself seven goals and nine assists in 27 appearances this term.

Milan have even taken to their own official site to try and shoo off Liverpool's reported interest in their star, and stated that they wouldn't even sell him for £70m.

The Italian club said: "With Suso, Milan was very clear in the summer: we do not even give in for an offer of 80m euros."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters