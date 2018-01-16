'For Now, I Only Want to Stay': Suso Responds to Rumours Over Alleged £43m Liverpool Return

Suso has responded to reports that he is eyeing a move away from AC Milan by insisting that he 'only wants to stay' with the sleeping Italian giants.

The forward took to his personal Instagram account to downplay speculation over his future at San Siro amidst talk that former club Liverpool are plotting an extraordinary transfer for him.

In the lengthy social media post, Suso admitted that he had no time for the supposed release clause fee in his Milan contract before going on to commit his immediate future to the Serie A side.

He wrote: “I recently signed an important renewal. think about the pitch and my agent thinks about the transfer market. I’ve read everything: rumours, desires, supposed negotiations and inaccuracies. Let me try to clarify.

“Firstly, I don’t care about the release clause, on the pitch counts and in these five months we have to be protagonists.

“Secondly, a historic and special club like Milan deserves respect, they’ve focused on me and invested a lot.

Seen a few people cringing at the idea of Suso coming back. While I see the whole “doing a pogba” side of the argument, Rodgers was mad to let him go in the first place. Hand picked by Rafa, flourished under Kenny, played out of position by Rodgers. Great talent, would have him — Sadiosaurus (@jez_sharman) January 10, 2018

“Thirdly, in any case, my desire would count, and only my desire. For now I only want to stay here, everything else is just chatter. Forza Milan, Suso.”

Media reports had alleged that Liverpool wanted to be reunited with the attacker that they sold to Milan for just £1m in January 2015.

Jurgen Klopp is believed to have earmarked the 24-year-old as part of his plans to replace Philippe Coutinho at Anfield, and may have activated the release clause fee - thought to be around £43m - in Suso's Milan contract.

Insane how Suso has grown & flourished as a player since arriving at Milan. Taken his vision, creativity, control and finishing all to the next level & increased his point production as he's become one of the biggest impact players of the Serie A & the pillar of this Milan side. — Maxi (@MaaxiAngelo) January 15, 2018

(You may also be interested in Emre Can Discusses Rumoured Pre-Contract Agreement With Italian Heavyweights Juventus)



The Spain international has featured 72 times for I Rossoneri over the past three years, and has bagged himself seven goals and nine assists in 27 appearances this term.

Milan have even taken to their own official site to try and shoo off Liverpool's reported interest in their star, and stated that they wouldn't even sell him for £70m.

The Italian club said: "With Suso, Milan was very clear in the summer: we do not even give in for an offer of 80m euros."