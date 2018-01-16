Race Hots Up for Atletico Madrid Striker Kevin Gameiro as Premier League Trio Show Interest

Crystal Palace and Southampton have joined Swansea in the race to sign Atletico Madrid striker Kevin Gameiro, according to reports.

The 30-year-old Frenchman has struggled to break into Atletico's side this season, with both Antoine Griezmann and former Chelsea striker Diego Costa above him in the pecking order, though Atleti are rumoured to be holding out for a fee of around £25m.

According to the Daily Mail, Swansea have had an approach for the Frenchman turned down already, with Crystal Palace and Southampton now reportedly interested in bringing Gameiro to the Premier League.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

The Eagles are keen to find an alternative striking option despite their recent good form, with misfiring Christian Benteke only finding the net once so far this season. Southampton too have struggled for goals this campaign, with former Napoli striker Manolo Gabbiadini failing to do the business for the Saints, despite his impressive start to life at St. Mary's last season.

Gameiro, a former Europa League winner during his time at Sevilla, has earned a reputation across Europe as a pacey, clinical finisher, attributes that appeal to all three sides as they look to battle it out for Premier League safety.

The former Paris Saint-Germain front man moved to the Spanish capital in the summer of 2016, with Los Colchoneros splashing out a reported £30m. However, he has failed to nail down a regular place in the side though, despite scoring 12 La Liga goals in his debut season at the club.

Crucially though, it is reported that Gameiro is targeting a move to a top six club, which may rule all out of the running for the French international.